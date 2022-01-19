Ballard Co. Schools extend distance learning days

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Ballard County Schools have decided to extend their distance learning days due to an increase of COVID-19 cases.

The distance learning days are scheduled for Thursday, January 20. and Friday, Jan 21.

According to School officials, students should continue following the plan they have set up since the beginning of this week.

Food service will prepare students meals for Thursday only due to the expected weather.

Meals for Thursday should be picked up between 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. at the back doors of the cafeteria.

Officials say there will be a limited amount of meal delivered to students.

ASK and Stop ‘n’ Go will both be closed on the distance learning days.

Students in the Test to Stay program will receive information later this week.

