Arctic Front Causing Winter Concerns Today

Plan on slick travel during the afternoon and evening...
A beautiful sunset on Lake of Egypt in Williamson County, Illinois.
A beautiful sunset on Lake of Egypt in Williamson County, Illinois.(Source: cNews/Bruce Griffith)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:03 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Increasing clouds this morning with mild temperatures in the lower 40s for most locations. Sprinkles to light rain can be expected during the morning hours. An arctic front moving through the first half of the day will bring very cold air behind it allowing temperatures to drop in to the lower 30s and 20s by the afternoon. Precipitation will transition into freezing rain, sleet, and then completely over to snow. Isolated areas could see a few hundredths on an inch of ice mainly in our central and southern counties. Snow accumulation will range between 0.5″-1.0″. Isolated areas under a heavier band of snow could see 1-3″ accumulate quickly. Plan for slick travel conditions Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. With sub-freezing temperatures over the Heartland all of Thursday and Friday, plan on icy road conditions to continue.

Bitterly cold wind chill will make it feel like the negative digits for areas early Thursday morning. Highs will only reach the lower 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens Thursday.

-Lisa

