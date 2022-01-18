Heartland Votes
Zalma R-5 School District switches to AMI Days on Tuesday

Students are required to complete their work to receive attendance hours for the day.
Students are required to complete their work to receive attendance hours for the day.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ZALMA, Mo. (KFVS) - Zalma R-5 School District is returning to remote learning for the remainder of the school week due to an increase of COVID-19 cases.  

School officials say the district’s attendance rate dropped to below 85 percent.

Maintenance staff will deep clean and sanitize the buildings so the school can resume to in-person classes on Monday, Jan. 24.

Teachers will be on campus Tuesday, Jan.18 and Thursday, Jan. 20, if parents or students need assistance. Staff can be reached by email. 

Teachers’ contact information is available on the Zalma School District website.

Students are required to complete their work to receive attendance hours for the day. If students do not complete their work, they will be counted as absent for the day.

