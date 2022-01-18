Warmest Day Of The Week-Today!

Temperatures in the 20s this morning with mostly clear skies. A few locations could see fog, but with sub-freezing temps it could lead to a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses. Today there will be a lot of sunshine with southerly winds picking up through the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 50s, but wind chill values will be in the mid 40s.

Thicker clouds will move in tonight with mild evening temps in the upper 30s north to low 40s south.

Rain is likely Wednesday morning with a frontal system moving through by the mid-morning hours. This will have very cold air behind it that will transition precipitation from rain to sleet and snow. Accumulation accounts look to be minor during the day as ground temps will be above freezing. However, as temperatures quickly fall during the afternoon, elevated surfaces could see a dusting of snow/sleet that could cause slick travel into the evening hours.

Behind this system is bitterly cold arctic air. Highs on Thursday will be in the 20s with sub-zero wind chills in the morning.

-LIsa

