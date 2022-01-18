Heartland Votes
Two mothers, best friends shot and killed in front of their children in Ga.

By Sloane O'Cone and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - Two 27-year-old mothers were shot and killed in front of their children in Georgia over the weekend, bringing the discussion of gun violence to the forefront of the local community.

Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson had the type of friendship everyone looks for, WRDW reports.

Their friends say that from being great mothers to facing hardships, they did it together or alongside one another.

Now, outside the home, the mailbox is open and full, crime scene tape is on the ground, and their children’s toys are scattered across the lawn showing the impact an impulse can have.

Augusta commission member Dennis Williams says searching for answers is not easy.

“It’s not a whole lot that the system can do to eliminate the problem because the problem lies in the individual’s heart,” said Williams.

He says work is needed on education to help people think and make sound decisions and to provide more funding to tools like the Boys & Girls Club, churches, and work-study programs.

More cooperation and communication with law enforcement is key.

“Those things that we have to work hard as community leaders and as members of the community to keep violence out of our community and area,” he said.

If you really want to make a difference, “Try and be a good role model for our young people,” said Williams.

