Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Turning much colder tomorrow. Light snow likely.

By Grant Dade
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. Temperatures were way above average today. For this evening we will see gusty southerly winds with a mostly cloudy sky. This will keep temperatures from falling rapidly this evening. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 40s.

For your Wednesday, a strong arctic front will move through the Heartland. Ahead of this front we will see scattered rain showers develop. As the front moves through rain will change to sleet and freezing rain followed by light snow. Snowfall will likely remain under and inch but with the rapid drop in temperatures, slick spots on area roads will likely develop. Temperatures will fall into the 20s by the late evening hours with wind chills approaching ten degrees.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
A downtown Cape Girardeau business was damaged by gunfire.
Cape Girardeau police investigating business damaged by shooting
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Cindy Gallagher said the deer was just a few steps behind a couple walking in the door.
Deer spotted in Ellsinore, Mo. store
76-year-old woman dies after tree falls onto her car while driving
76-year-old woman killed by falling tree identified

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 1/18/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 1/18/22
Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 1/18.
First Alert 4pm forecast on 1/18
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 1/18.
First Alert noon forecast 1/18
A beautiful, mild winter day in Humbolt, Tenn.
Warmest Day Of The Week-Today!