Turning much colder tomorrow. Light snow likely.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. Temperatures were way above average today. For this evening we will see gusty southerly winds with a mostly cloudy sky. This will keep temperatures from falling rapidly this evening. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 40s.

For your Wednesday, a strong arctic front will move through the Heartland. Ahead of this front we will see scattered rain showers develop. As the front moves through rain will change to sleet and freezing rain followed by light snow. Snowfall will likely remain under and inch but with the rapid drop in temperatures, slick spots on area roads will likely develop. Temperatures will fall into the 20s by the late evening hours with wind chills approaching ten degrees.

