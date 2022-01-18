Heartland Votes
Southeast Missouri Pets exceeds #BettyWhiteChallenge goal

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri Pets took part in the #BettyWhiteChallenge on what would have been the actresses 100th birthday on Monday, January 17.

The viral online fundraiser asked people to donate money to help animals in honor of the late-actress’ favorite causes, her love of animals.

It’s isn’t clear who started the #BettyWhiteChallenge, but the idea was for people to donate $5 to a local animal rescue organization in White’s name on her birthday.

Initially Southeast Missouri Pets set a goal of raising $5,000, but after a $5,000 donation from SendAFriend, they were able to raise more than $16,000 in total.

Thanks to SendAFriend we have exceeded our goal of $5,000! From community members, local businesses and online...

Posted by Southeast Missouri Pets on Monday, January 17, 2022

