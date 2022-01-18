Heartland Votes
School bus driver charged in NYC teen’s hit-and-run death

By WCBS Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:43 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WCBS) - A school bus driver in New York City faces charges after a 15-year-old girl was fatally struck while crossing the street.

Police responding to a call found a 15-year-old girl lying in the road about 8 a.m. Monday in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Surveillance video shows the moments before the teen was hit by a school bus. The girl was crossing the street in the crosswalk and had the right of way.

Witnesses say there were kids on the bus when it hit the 15-year-old.

One witness, who did not want to be identified, says he heard screams and saw the bus drive away like nothing had happened.

“This poor little girl, she was just a small, small human, and the bus driver probably just didn’t realize that he, unfortunately, took someone’s life with the way he was driving,” the witness said.

Investigators used surveillance video to identify the school bus, and the driver turned himself in for questioning. He was charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care.

Police say the driver told them he didn’t realize he had hit someone.

