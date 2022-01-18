Perry County Health Department reports 408 new cases in past week

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Perry County Health Department reports that these are highest case numbers of COVID-19 they have seen.

They have seen a total of 408 new cases from Jan. 7 - 14.

There are 622 active cases, and there have been 87 deaths.

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be available on Jan. 19 at the Perry County Health Department.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.