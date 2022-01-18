Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Perry County Health Department reports 408 new cases in past week

They have seen a total of 408 new cases from Jan. 7 - 14.
They have seen a total of 408 new cases from Jan. 7 - 14.(KWQC)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Perry County Health Department reports that these are highest case numbers of COVID-19 they have seen.

They have seen a total of 408 new cases from Jan. 7 - 14.

There are 622 active cases, and there have been 87 deaths.

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be available on Jan. 19 at the Perry County Health Department.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
A downtown Cape Girardeau business was damaged by gunfire.
Cape Girardeau police investigating business damaged by shooting
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Cindy Gallagher said the deer was just a few steps behind a couple walking in the door.
Deer spotted in Ellsinore, Mo. store
76-year-old woman dies after tree falls onto her car while driving
76-year-old woman killed by falling tree identified

Latest News

Police and an ambulance were on scene at the apartment complex Legends Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau police looking for man after report of gunshots at apartment complex
More folks are keeping the furnace or heater turned on longer. That means a financial strain...
Ameren Missouri provides energy assistance to those in need
The Missouri Department of Conservation releases its 2021-2022 hunting season totals.
Mo. Dept. of Conservation releases 2021-2022 hunting season totals
Police are looking for a man after a report of gunshots at Legends Cape Girardeau apartment...
Cape Girardeau police looking for man after report of gunshots at apartment complex