Heartland Votes
Murray, Ky. man facing attempted murder charge

Noah Bechard was arrested and taken to the Calloway County Detention Center.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges after a reported shooting on Monday evening, January 17.

Noah Bechard, 22, of Murray, was charged with attempted murder.

According to Murray police, they received a 911 call at 5 p.m. from a location in the 900 block of Broad Street reporting a woman being shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man, Noah Bechard, sitting outside the apartment.

They said they found a 24-year-old Murray woman inside the apartment with a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Bechard was arrested and taken to the Calloway County Detention Center.

Police say this is an open and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with the Murray-Calloway County Crimestoppers at 270-753-9500.

