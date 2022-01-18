Multiple crews respond to garage, camper fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple crews were called to an early morning fire on the 2100 block of Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, January 18.

When crews arrived, flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the area.

Multiple crews battled a garage and camper fire on the 2100 block of Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau early Tuesday morning, January 18. (Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)

According to Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Randy Morris, the camper was occupied when the fire broke out, but they got out safely.

No injuries were reported.

A house next to the garage was evacuated as a safety precaution. The home was not affected by the fire. Crews were able to keep the flames from spreading.

The garage and the camper are a total loss.

Chief Morris said crews did face a water challenge in battling the fire.

They had to call in tanker trucks from East County Fire Protection District to shuttle water to the scene.

Chief Morris also said there is a concern with the power lines, which will need to cleared before they can begin investigating the cause of the fire.

