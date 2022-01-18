Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Multiple crews respond to garage, camper fire

Multiple crews battled a garage and camper fire on the 2100 block of Big Bend Road in Cape...
Multiple crews battled a garage and camper fire on the 2100 block of Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau early Tuesday morning, January 18.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple crews were called to an early morning fire on the 2100 block of Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, January 18.

When crews arrived, flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the area.

Multiple crews battled a garage and camper fire on the 2100 block of Big Bend Road in Cape...
Multiple crews battled a garage and camper fire on the 2100 block of Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau early Tuesday morning, January 18.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)

According to Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Randy Morris, the camper was occupied when the fire broke out, but they got out safely.

No injuries were reported.

A house next to the garage was evacuated as a safety precaution. The home was not affected by the fire. Crews were able to keep the flames from spreading.

The garage and the camper are a total loss.

Chief Morris said crews did face a water challenge in battling the fire.

They had to call in tanker trucks from East County Fire Protection District to shuttle water to the scene.

Chief Morris also said there is a concern with the power lines, which will need to cleared before they can begin investigating the cause of the fire.

Multiple crews battled a garage and camper fire on the 2100 block of Big Bend Road in Cape...
Multiple crews battled a garage and camper fire on the 2100 block of Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau early Tuesday morning, January 18.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A downtown Cape Girardeau business was damaged by gunfire.
Cape Girardeau police investigating business damaged by shooting
Cindy Gallagher said the deer was just a few steps behind a couple walking in the door.
Deer spotted in Ellsinore, Mo. store
76-year-old woman dies after tree falls onto her car while driving
76-year-old woman killed by falling tree identified
According to a release from the Steele Police Department, the woman was in bed when shots were...
Arkansas man accused of shooting woman inside her home in Steele, Mo.
Firefighters responded to the single-story house fire in the 1200 block of South 24th Street...
Mother and baby die, man injured in Mount Vernon, Ill. house fire

Latest News

Cape Girardeau was one of the cities on the Show Me Strong Recovery Task Force listening tour.
Missouri COVID-19 task force makes recommendations to support small businesses
Civil Rights Leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was honored Monday by many in Cape Girardeau...
Donations collected at Cape Girardeau event in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
The deadly two-vehicle crash happened on U.S. 68 Hopkinsville Road at the intersection of...
Deadly crash in Trigg Co. under investigation
Officials say the goal is to improve efficiency and decrease the chances of being exposed to...
Graves County EMA creates supply order forms for tornado victims