Mo. State Highway Patrol: Emergency alert supposed to be test message

This alert was supposed to be a test, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an emergency alert sent Tuesday evening, January 18 was supposed to be a test message.

The Batman-themed alert, which mentioned Gotham City, Mo. and a vehicle with Missouri license “UKIDME” was sent just before 5 p.m.

It linked to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts Twitter page.

The highway patrol later clarified on its Facebook page that it was supposed to be a test message.

They also sent a follow-up alert saying it was a test.

