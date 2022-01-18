Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mo. Dept. of Conservation reports final deer harvest numbers: nearly 300K

8 songs for deer season
Of the deer harvested, 143,049 were antlered deer, 26,599 were button bucks and 124,022 were does.(tcw-kfvs12)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2021-2022 deer hunting season ended January 15 with the Missouri Department of Conservation reported a preliminary total deer harvest of 293,670.

Of the deer harvested, 143,049 were antlered deer, 26,599 were button bucks and 124,022 were does.

The top harvest counties for the overall deer season were Franklin with 6,392 deer harvested, Texas with 5,478 and Callaway with 5,452.

During the last season, hunters harvested 297,214 deer with 140,855 being antlered bucks, 28,652 being button bucks and 127,707 being does.

“This year’s harvest total was slightly behind last year’s mark and about 3% above the previous five-year average,” said MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle.

“We’ve seen an increasing trend in statewide deer harvest for about the past eight years,” said Isabelle. “The deer population has continued to increase across much of southern Missouri at the same time that we’ve seen a population recovery in most of the counties impacted by the severe hemorrhagic disease outbreak that occurred in 2012.”

CountyAntlered BucksButton BucksDoesCounty Total
Bollinger1,7044711,8053,980
Butler7061365331,375
Cape Girardeau1,2252281,2312,684
Carter9091817031,793
Dunklin23631148415
Madison1,2373241,1162,677
Mississippi1401064214
New Madrid1991893310
Pemiscot84954147
Perry1,1882871,3392,814
Reynolds1,5453381,3943,277
Ripley1,1153601,3982,873
Scott34559288692
Stoddard9392409702,149
Wayne1,6043141,1153,033

Archery deer results

According to preliminary data with from MDC, hunters checked 60,834 deer during the 2021-2022 archery deer season making it the third highest archery deer harvest on record.

Top counties for the archery deer season were Jefferson County with 1,563 deer harvested, St. Louis with 1,368 and Franklin with 1,274.

Deer hunting ended with the close of archery season.

Archery turkey results

According to preliminary data from MDC, 2,523 turkeys were harvested.

Top counties for the fall archery turkey season were Franklin with 69 turkeys harvested, Jefferson with 67 and Callaway with 61.

Fall archery turkey hunting also ended Jan. 15.

Hunting incidents

The Missouri Department of Conservation reported four firearms-related hunting incidents during deer season with all being self-inflicted and three non-fatal with one fatal.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A downtown Cape Girardeau business was damaged by gunfire.
Cape Girardeau police investigating business damaged by shooting
Cindy Gallagher said the deer was just a few steps behind a couple walking in the door.
Deer spotted in Ellsinore, Mo. store
76-year-old woman dies after tree falls onto her car while driving
76-year-old woman killed by falling tree identified
Multiple crews battled a garage and camper fire on the 2100 block of Big Bend Road in Cape...
Multiple crews respond to garage, camper fire
According to a release from the Steele Police Department, the woman was in bed when shots were...
Arkansas man accused of shooting woman inside her home in Steele, Mo.

Latest News

Homes, businesses, churches, city and county government offices/buildings were significantly...
Corps of Engineers to begin burning vegetative debris at Graves Co. landfill
A garage and camper fire is under investigation in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Investigation into garage, camper fire in Cape Girardeau continues
Ameren crews are investigating a report of a "gas" odor in Williamson County, Ill.
Crews investigating report of 'gas' odor in Williamson Co., Ill.
A special COVID-19 Task Force in Missouri made recommendations to help small businesses recover...
Mo. Task Force releases recommendations to help small businesses recover from pandemic