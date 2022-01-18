Heartland Votes
Missouri House members debate redistricting, pass original map

By Marina Silva
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri House of Representatives debated redistricting on the House Floor on Tuesday afternoon. This is something that is done once a decade.

Representative Dan Shaul’s proposed ‘6-2′ map ultimately passed with no amendments. The ‘6-2′ map has six Republican districts and two Democratic districts. Some Republicans wanted to have a map with 7 Republican districts and one Democratic district.

The House vote was 84 yes and 60 no.

