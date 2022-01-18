Locals donate items in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Heartland Votes
Civil Rights Leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was honored today by folks in Cape Girardeau through community service.(Noelle Williams)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Civil Rights Leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was honored today by folks in Cape Girardeau through community service.

“We all have the opportunity to serve somebody, all we have to have is the desire to do it,” said Debra Mitchell-Braxton.

Debra Mitchell-Braxton, is continuing a tradition she started over 40 years ago.

Collecting and donating canned goods, toiletries, blankets and clothing items for schools, businesses, churches and local agencies. As a part of a Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration full of events, awards and tributes in honor of the Civil Rights Activist.

“The component that is the most important to me is the service. We all have the ability to help our fellow neighbors or help someone in need. We need to be good Samaritans. We need to stop being self-centered,” said Mitchell-Braxton.

Food is dropped off at agencies like the Safehouse of SEMO and clothing like gloves are given to school children for the cold winter months.

“We give to the community caring agency, we also give to salvation army and FISH,” said Mitchell-Braxton.

Leslie Washington, a Cape Girardeau local and a common face in the crowds at the MLK celebration. She said focusing on Dr. King’s community service has a deeper meaning.

“So, to me it’s important to pay it forward because sometimes somebody may not have what you may have,” said Washington.

She hopes it helps others learn more about MLK and his works.

“It’s very important that we get that awareness out there for MLK and everything that’s he’s done and provided and paved the way for others,” said Washington.

“We all have the capacity to serve, you just have to have the desire to say I’m going to make a difference in somebody’s life,” said Mitchell-Braxton.

The MLK Jr. Celebration concluded Monday with its 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Breakfast.

