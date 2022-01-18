Investigators trying to ID 1993 southern Ill. homicide victim

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a homicide victim from the ‘90s.

On January 27, 1993, the partial remains of a woman were found on the side of a wooded roadway in Wayne Fitzgerrell State Park.

According to the sheriff’s office, they estimated the woman was between 30-50 years old at the time of her death, and had likely died 2-3 days before her discovery.

She had long, reddish hair and a pin-shaped mole in her left ear. She’d had extensive dental work, including a silver point filling, and she had possibly worn braces at some point.

Investigators say the victim had skeletal asymmetry that, in life, may have been visible in her facial features.

Additionally, she may have experienced issues with her neck.

The sheriff’s office investigated the victim’s homicide and has worked to identify her for nearly three decades.

They said, recently, new ways of identification for “Ina Jane Doe” have been tried, including anthropological re-analysis from University of New Hampshire assistant professor Dr. Amy Michael, DNA extraction and sequencing by Astrea Labs, and forensic genetic genealogy by Redgrave Research Forensic Services.

The sheriff’s office said new forensic art has been prepared by Carl Koppelman to reflect updated findings.

New efforts made to identify 1993 murder victim On January 27,1993, in Jefferson County, Illinois, the decapitated head... Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity and/or this investigation, you can contact Detective Captain Bobby Wallace at 618-244-8004 or Crimestoppers at 618-242-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.