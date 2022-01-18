Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Graves County EMA creates supply order forms for tornado victims

By Miya Andrews
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - As recovery from the devastating tornado in Graves County continues, emergency officials are asking tornado victims to fill out an order form before going to get the disaster relief supplies from the Graves County Fairgrounds.

Officials say the goal is to improve efficiency and decrease the chances of being exposed to the coronavirus.

The order form can be accessed on the Graves County office of Emergency Management’s Facebook page.

Once the forms are submitted, officials said they’ll prepare a package of supplies to be picked up at the fairgrounds.

Click the link, fill the form out and submit it when its complete.

Everyone is encouraged to continue using the Disaster Hotline at 270-727-5114 for urgent needs.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A downtown Cape Girardeau business was damaged by gunfire.
Cape Girardeau police investigating business damaged by shooting
According to a release from the Steele Police Department, the woman was in bed when shots were...
Arkansas man accused of shooting woman inside her home in Steele, Mo.
Illinois’ safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the baby...
Newborn baby found dead outside Chicago fire station
Found this picture in abandoned home in Kodak.
Who is Amanda? | Girl in picture found in abandoned home identified
Cindy Gallagher said the deer was just a few steps behind a couple walking in the door.
Deer spotted in Ellsinore, Mo. store

Latest News

The deadly two-vehicle crash happened on U.S. 68 Hopkinsville Road at the intersection of...
Deadly crash in Trigg Co. being investigated
Brown finished the game with 19-points for the Racers who improved to 15-2 overall and 5-0 in...
Brown breaks Murray State 3-point record
Graves County EMA creates disaster relief forms for tornado victims.
Graves County order form
Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says
Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says