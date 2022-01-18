Graves County EMA creates supply order forms for tornado victims

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - As recovery from the devastating tornado in Graves County continues, emergency officials are asking tornado victims to fill out an order form before going to get the disaster relief supplies from the Graves County Fairgrounds.

Officials say the goal is to improve efficiency and decrease the chances of being exposed to the coronavirus.

The order form can be accessed on the Graves County office of Emergency Management’s Facebook page.

Once the forms are submitted, officials said they’ll prepare a package of supplies to be picked up at the fairgrounds.

Click the link, fill the form out and submit it when its complete.

Everyone is encouraged to continue using the Disaster Hotline at 270-727-5114 for urgent needs.

