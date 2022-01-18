Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update at 3:30pm
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Tuesday, January 18.
The governor will update Kentuckians on coronavirus in the state, including the omicron variant and vaccination statistics. He will also update everyone on the state’s response to December’s tornadoes and the recent winter storms.
The briefing will be at 3:30 p.m.
Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky
As of Jan. 14, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 13,492 new cases of COVID-19, including 35 additional deaths.
In western Kentucky, they reported:
Ballard County
- New cases - 12
- Total cases - 929
- Total deaths - 26
Caldwell
- New cases - 25
- Total cases - 2,936
- Total deaths - 55
Calloway
- New cases - 118
- Total cases - 6,307
- Total deaths - 72
Carlisle
- New cases - 10
- Total cases - 803
- Total deaths - 15
Crittenden
- New cases - 25
- Total cases - 1,613
- Total deaths - 39
Fulton
- New cases - 13
- Total cases - 949
- Total deaths - 23
Graves
- New cases - 110
- Total cases - 8,691
- Total deaths - 142
Hickman
- New cases - 3
- Total cases - 648
- Total deaths - 22
Livingston
- New cases - 11
- Total cases - 1,763
- Total deaths - 49
Lyon
- New cases - 16
- Total cases - 2,191
- Total deaths - 31
Marshall
- New cases - 107
- Total cases - 6,181
- Total deaths - 90
McCracken
- New cases - 216
- Total cases - 13,190
- Total deaths - 205
The current positivity rate in the state is 28.61 percent.
According to the health department, 2,126 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 466 are in the ICU and 226 are on ventilators.
