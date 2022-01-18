Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update at 3:30pm

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Tuesday, January 18.

The governor will update Kentuckians on coronavirus in the state, including the omicron variant and vaccination statistics. He will also update everyone on the state’s response to December’s tornadoes and the recent winter storms.

The briefing will be at 3:30 p.m.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

As of Jan. 14, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 13,492 new cases of COVID-19, including 35 additional deaths.

In western Kentucky, they reported:

Ballard County

New cases - 12

Total cases - 929

Total deaths - 26

Caldwell

New cases - 25

Total cases - 2,936

Total deaths - 55

Calloway

New cases - 118

Total cases - 6,307

Total deaths - 72

Carlisle

New cases - 10

Total cases - 803

Total deaths - 15

Crittenden

New cases - 25

Total cases - 1,613

Total deaths - 39

Fulton

New cases - 13

Total cases - 949

Total deaths - 23

Graves

New cases - 110

Total cases - 8,691

Total deaths - 142

Hickman

New cases - 3

Total cases - 648

Total deaths - 22

Livingston

New cases - 11

Total cases - 1,763

Total deaths - 49

Lyon

New cases - 16

Total cases - 2,191

Total deaths - 31

Marshall

New cases - 107

Total cases - 6,181

Total deaths - 90

McCracken

New cases - 216

Total cases - 13,190

Total deaths - 205

The current positivity rate in the state is 28.61 percent.

According to the health department, 2,126 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 466 are in the ICU and 226 are on ventilators.

