Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update at 3:30pm

The current COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky.
The current COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky.(Kentucky Dept. for Public Health)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Tuesday, January 18.

The governor will update Kentuckians on coronavirus in the state, including the omicron variant and vaccination statistics. He will also update everyone on the state’s response to December’s tornadoes and the recent winter storms.

The briefing will be at 3:30 p.m.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

As of Jan. 14, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 13,492 new cases of COVID-19, including 35 additional deaths.

In western Kentucky, they reported:

Ballard County

  • New cases - 12
  • Total cases - 929
  • Total deaths - 26

Caldwell

  • New cases - 25
  • Total cases - 2,936
  • Total deaths - 55

Calloway

  • New cases - 118
  • Total cases - 6,307
  • Total deaths - 72

Carlisle

  • New cases - 10
  • Total cases - 803
  • Total deaths - 15

Crittenden

  • New cases - 25
  • Total cases - 1,613
  • Total deaths - 39

Fulton

  • New cases - 13
  • Total cases - 949
  • Total deaths - 23

Graves

  • New cases - 110
  • Total cases - 8,691
  • Total deaths - 142

Hickman

  • New cases - 3
  • Total cases - 648
  • Total deaths - 22

Livingston

  • New cases - 11
  • Total cases - 1,763
  • Total deaths - 49

Lyon

  • New cases - 16
  • Total cases - 2,191
  • Total deaths - 31

Marshall

  • New cases - 107
  • Total cases - 6,181
  • Total deaths - 90

McCracken

  • New cases - 216
  • Total cases - 13,190
  • Total deaths - 205

The current positivity rate in the state is 28.61 percent.

According to the health department, 2,126 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 466 are in the ICU and 226 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A downtown Cape Girardeau business was damaged by gunfire.
Cape Girardeau police investigating business damaged by shooting
Cindy Gallagher said the deer was just a few steps behind a couple walking in the door.
Deer spotted in Ellsinore, Mo. store
76-year-old woman dies after tree falls onto her car while driving
76-year-old woman killed by falling tree identified
Multiple crews battled a garage and camper fire on the 2100 block of Big Bend Road in Cape...
Multiple crews respond to garage, camper fire
According to a release from the Steele Police Department, the woman was in bed when shots were...
Arkansas man accused of shooting woman inside her home in Steele, Mo.

Latest News

Shaylynn Curtis, 28, was charged with murder.
KSP: Baby died from meth in Oct., mother charged with murder
Deputies are no longer looking for the owner of a boat found floating upside down in the...
Search over for owner of boat found in Tennessee River near Ledbetter Bridge
Southeast Missouri Pets took part in the #BettyWhiteChallenge.
Southeast Missouri Pets exceeds #BettyWhiteChallenge goal
First responders and Ameren Illinois are working to determine what is causing a smell of gas in...
Crews searching for source of ‘gas’ odor in Williamson County