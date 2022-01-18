Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object to their identities being revealed.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is no longer protecting the names of eight men involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s operation.

Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object to their identities being revealed.

The men are listed as “John Does” in a 2015 civil lawsuit brought against Maxwell by Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre’s allegations imply the men were involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of minor girls between 1994 and 2004.

Although Epstein is reputed to have had many rich and powerful friends, none have been specifically implicated in court.

The final decision on releasing their names is up to Federal Judge Loretta Preska.

The letter was written the same day another federal judge allowed Giuffre’s case to move forward against Prince Andrew.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A downtown Cape Girardeau business was damaged by gunfire.
Cape Girardeau police investigating business damaged by shooting
Cindy Gallagher said the deer was just a few steps behind a couple walking in the door.
Deer spotted in Ellsinore, Mo. store
76-year-old woman dies after tree falls onto her car while driving
76-year-old woman killed by falling tree identified
According to a release from the Steele Police Department, the woman was in bed when shots were...
Arkansas man accused of shooting woman inside her home in Steele, Mo.
Firefighters responded to the single-story house fire in the 1200 block of South 24th Street...
Mother and baby die, man injured in Mount Vernon, Ill. house fire

Latest News

Deputies are no longer looking for the owner of a boat found floating upside down in the...
Search over for owner of boat found in Tennessee River near Ledbetter Bridge
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
Airlines renew warnings of travel disruption from 5G rollout
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is shown Thursday. Blinken is traveling to Ukraine amid...
Blinken to visit Ukraine as US-Russia tensions escalate
Southeast Missouri Pets took part in the #BettyWhiteChallenge.
Southeast Missouri Pets exceeds #BettyWhiteChallenge goal