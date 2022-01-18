Free COVID-19, influenza testing clinic in Fredericktown, Mo.

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Madison County Health Department will host a free COVID-19 and influenza testing clinic on Thursday, January 20.

It will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., or for as long as testing supplies last, at St. Michael’s Auditorium, 400 West Main in Fredericktown, Mo.

The health department asks that you not call the church with any questions regarding the clinic. All questions may be directed to the health department at 783-2747 or 783-1131.

There will be no pre-registration, but the laboratory form will be available online for people to complete before testing. When you arrive at the auditorium, you will be given a number and you must stay in your car until your number is called.

You will be required to wear a mask.

The health department asks that you only request testing if you are symptomatic. This includes cold or sinus-type symptoms, cough, headache, body aches, runny or congested nose, chest congestion, shortness of breath, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss or change in sense of taste and/or smell and anything that is unusual or different for you.

Vaccinated volunteers are needed to help with the clinic.

According to the health department, all volunteers will be given personal protective equipment and be given instructions.

If you are available, you can call Becky Hunt at 573-783-1131.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.