First Alert: Sunshine today; rain to sleet, snow Wednesday

(KFVS) - It’s a cold and frosty start to Tuesday.

Wake-up temperatures are in the 20s.

A few locations could see fog which could lead to a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses because of sub-freezing temps.

Skies will be mostly to partly sunny today, with southerly winds picking up through the afternoon

Highs will be in the low 50s, but it will feel more like the mid 40s because of wind chill values.

Thicker clouds will move in tonight with mild temps in the upper 30s north to the low 40s south.

Rain is likely Wednesday morning as a frontal system moves through the Heartland by the mid-morning hours.

Behind the system there will be very cold air, which will transition rain to sleet and snow.

Accumulation looks to minor, but temperatures will quickly fall during the afternoon, which could allow snow and sleet to cause slick travel into the evening hours.

Bitterly cold arctic air will stick around on Thursday.

Highs will be in the 20s with sub-zero wind chills in the morning.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.