ENDANGERED PERSONS ADVISORY: Wright County Sheriff’s Office searching for mother & son

Danika Noble, 38, and her son, Dakota, 7, disappeared Monday.
Danika Noble, 38, and her son, Dakota, 7, disappeared Monday.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to locate a mother and son they say were victims of domestic abuse.

Danika Noble, 38, and her son, Dakota, 7, disappeared Monday.

Investigators say she is driving a white 2012 Chevy Malibu. Investigators pinged her phone in the Gainesville, Mo. area around 10 p.m. Monday. They believe her phone has since been shut off.

Investigators say her husband, Justin Noble, 35, is wanted on a domestic assault warrant. Investigators say he is known to be violent.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office asks you to contact them at 417-547-7182 or your local police department if you see any of the three.

