Driver speeds across frozen river, reportedly takes selfie as car sinks

By CTV
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANOTICK, Ontario (CTV) - A life-threatening moment might not be the best time for taking a selfie. However, that’s what witnesses say a woman was doing in Canada as her car sank into a frozen river.

Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a driver was seen speeding across the frozen river in the city of Manotick. Moments later, she was forced to stand on top of her car after it broke though the ice.

“I’ve been around water long enough to know, if things go bad, it can get worse quickly,” Zachary King said.

King was there when it happened, and with one of his neighbors, jumped into action to help rescue the driver.

“So luckily one of my other neighbors, Rob Croger, had a rope that he had got, and so he ran back to his place to grab one of his kayaks off his kayak rack,” King said. “And I was untangling the rope. He got back. We tied the rope to the kayak and then just got it out to her.”

The driver was saved just in time.

“It’s like everything worked out perfectly. Got her on the kayak, pulled her in. And as soon as we pulled her in, the car went under. Fully,” King said.

What hasn’t been explained is the driver appearing to take a selfie on the car just before it’s fully submerged and before she’s out of danger.

“And then we pull her out, and we’re like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ And she’s like, ‘Oh, just having fun,’” King said. “I was like, ‘What?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, I’d totally do that again.’ Like word for word that’s what she said.”

Other people observing the rescue couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

“We just look out there, and there’s a lady standing on her car,” Kristopher Smith, who witnessed the bizarre event, said.

Smith said that the spot where the car sank appeared to be the weakest spot in the lake.

Twenty-four hours later, the car was almost fully submerged.

“She came from a long way down the lake,” Smith said. “She was driving for a while.”

This security camera footage from Sacha Gera’s backyard shows the car speeding down the river at what witnesses say was about 60 kilometers per hour.

“You don’t expect your kids to have to watch out for, for cars zipping down on the frozen river,” Gera said.

He said the kids were playing outside on the backyard hockey rink when the spotted the car.

“And while they were skating, they saw this yellow Subaru kind of zipping down the river and they were off just by surprise,” Gera said.

Police say the driver has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle under the criminal code of Canada.

“Just a wild day in the quiet city of Manotick, that’s for sure,” King said.

