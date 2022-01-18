Deadly crash in Trigg Co. being investigated

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One person was killed in a two vehicle crash Monday morning in Cadiz, Ky. It happened about 11:30 a.m. on U.S. 68 Hopkinsville Road at the intersection of Merchant Street.

Kentucky State Police say 82-year-old Freda Oakley, of Cadiz, was driving a 2014 Chevy Impala heading south on Merchant Street when she struck another vehicle heading west on U.S. 68. Oakley was transported to Trigg County Hospital where she later died.

The driver of the other vehicle, 39-year old Jamie Gapp, also of Cadiz, was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Gapp was driving a 2016 Ram 1500 pick-up.

Police say a 2-year-old passenger in Gapp’s vehicle was also taken to the hospital. The toddler was secured in a rear-facing car seat.

