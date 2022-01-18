Crews searching for source of ‘gas’ odor in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Dispatchers throughout Williamson County have received numerous calls from residents to report a smell of gas.

According to dispatchers with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, just about every fire department within the county has gone out to investigate the source or have received a report.

At this time, investigators believe the smell of gas is coming further south of the county and southerly winds might be blowing the odor toward the upper part of the county.

Ameren Illinois also has multiple crews out investigating to determine where and what the sulfur odor might be coming from.

Ameren doesn’t believe the smell is coming from their system, but that it could be coming from a number of sources, such as a truck traveling on Interstate 57.

Residents concerned about smelling gas are urged to contact Ameren at 1-800-755-5000 to make a report. Crews will then stop by to check out the system to make sure it is safe.

