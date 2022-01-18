Heartland Votes
Corps of Engineers to begin burning vegetative debris at Graves Co. landfill

Homes, businesses, churches, city and county government offices/buildings were significantly...
Homes, businesses, churches, city and county government offices/buildings were significantly damaged by a tornado in Mayfield, Ky. on Friday night, Dec. 10.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin burning vegetative debris at West Kentucky Landfill.

As part of the removal and cleanup operations in Mayfield and Graves County, more than 130,000 cubic yards of debris has been collected and removed from the right-of-way in the City of Mayfield and surrounding areas in Graves County.

According to the Graves County Office of Emergency Management, more than 70,000 cubic yards of debris has been hauled to an adjacent site at the West Kentucky Landfill where it will be burned starting on Wednesday, January 19.

They said nearby residents may see a plume of white smoke during the burning. Safety and environmental specialists will be on site to monitor incineration and ensure it is done safely.

“Our goal is to manage the debris in a safe manner using the most efficient and cost-effective method possible,” said George Minges, Louisville District emergency management chief, “Reducing the debris via incineration is a safe and effective method which will provide additional capacity for vegetative debris as we ramp up operations.”

For more information on the tornado emergency response and debris removal, you can click here.

