Cleveland Browns player Malik McDowell charged with indecent exposure, assaulting Florida deputy

Malik McDowell
Malik McDowell(Source: Broward County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A defensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns was arrested on Monday for allegedly exposing himself in public and assaulting a Florida sheriff’s deputy.

Broward County jail records show that Malik McDowell faces three charges in connection to the incident, including:

  • Aggravated battery on officer
  • Resist officer-obstruct with violence
  • Expose sex organs in public

According to reports, McDowell was allegedly seen walking naked near a school in Deerfield Beach, Fla. When law enforcement responded, McDowell assaulted a deputy before he was eventually taken into custody, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

The 25-year-old played for Cleveland during the 2021-22 season on a one-year contract.

The Browns organization released a statement regarding McDowell’s arrest:

“We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information. We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time.”

This past season was McDowell’s first on the field, despite being drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was previously arrested in connection to several past incidents, including a DUI violation and disorderly conduct.

McDowell started 14 games for the Browns in the 2021-22 season.

