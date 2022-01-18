Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau police looking for man after report of gunshots at apartment complex

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an incident at an apartment complex on Tuesday, January 18.

Police are currently looking for a man with a thin build and long braids who was last seen carrying a red duffle bag from the scene.

The man had a rifle at the time of the incident, according to Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

He said anyone in the area is encouraged to use caution.

According to Sgt. Hann, officers responded to Legends Cape Girardeau on North Sprigg Street around 2 p.m. for a report of gunshots.

Officers found a man who had “apparent abrasions” from a physical confrontation.

Sgt. Hann said officers checked the area and found an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot that had been hit by gunfire. The vehicle was seized for evidence.

He said they also got video of the incident.

Officers are still investigating and anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department..

