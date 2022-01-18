Heartland Votes
Brown breaks Murray State 3-point record

Brown finished the game with 19-points for the Racers who improved to 15-2 overall and 5-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference.(WYMT)
By Todd Richards
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) -Murray State basketball star Tevin Brown broke the Racers all-time 3-point record with his 305TH 3-Pointer Monday night in a 72-46 win at Eastern Illinois.

Brown’s 2nd half 3-pointer broke the mark of 304 held by Murray State Hall-of-Famer Isaiah Canaan.

Brown finished the game with 19-points for the Racers who improved to 15-2 overall and 5-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

