Brown breaks Murray State 3-point record

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) -Murray State basketball star Tevin Brown broke the Racers all-time 3-point record with his 305TH 3-Pointer Monday night in a 72-46 win at Eastern Illinois.

Brown’s 2nd half 3-pointer broke the mark of 304 held by Murray State Hall-of-Famer Isaiah Canaan.

Brown finished the game with 19-points for the Racers who improved to 15-2 overall and 5-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.