Bootheel Bluegrass Festival kicks off Thurs.

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bootheel Bluegrass Festival is set to kick off in southeast Missouri.

The festival has a lineup of a half-dozen performers that are looking to play some music in front of hundreds of people.

It will be set up at the Bavarian Halle in Fruitland by Drury Inn.

Organizers we talked to said it’s going to be a great show.

“We’ve had great turnouts, even with COVID, we had it last year and we made it COVID-friendly for people to move around and such,” said Bull Harmon, festival organizer. “We just want to bring some music to some people down there who really seem to enjoy it.”

The three-day event kicks off on Thursday, January 20 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door.

