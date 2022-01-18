Ameren Missouri provides energy assistance to those in need

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The cold weather also means more expensive utility bills.

More folks are keeping the furnace or heater turned on longer.

That means a financial strain for some households.

”During the cold weather rule, we do not disconnect and that’s anytime the temperature is going to be below 32 degrees within the next 24 hours.”

Page Selby is the manager of customer advocacy for Ameren Missouri.

She tells me customers late on electric bills have options to pay.

“So maybe they’re just needing help this month or a couple of months we have several programs available for assistance with that or if their finding themselves in sort of a long-term situation something due to the pandemic or a job loss we have long term solutions for that as well,” said Selby.

If you are eligible, you can receive funding from East Missouri Action or the Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation.

“They can help you determine based on your income based on how many people live in your house what programs your eligible for and then there’s a simple application in most cases and they’re able to pledge that support for your right then,” Selby said.

Sage says customers shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help.

“The thing I would want everybody to know is that there is help available no matter what your income is there are different programs available at different income levels but there are millions of dollars of assistance out there for folks,” Selby said.

Ameren Missouri recommends checking with your local action agency if you are needing assistance. You can also apply on Ameren’s website.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.