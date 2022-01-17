Heartland Votes
Stabbing suspect arrested with knife, said he was there to ‘kill Jesus’, sheriff’s office says

Timothy Chevrette
Timothy Chevrette(New River Valley Regional Jail)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A Massachusetts man is behind bars after Fayette County deputies say he stabbed a man at a Mason gas station in early January.

On Jan. 4, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Longtown Shell gas station along Highway 59 for reports of a stabbing. Investigators said a 66-year-old man was exiting the store when a man entered and began attacking him with a knife.

The suspect fled in a gray Chevrolet Sonic, according to witnesses on scene.

Deputies say a U.S Marine Corps member who entered the store after the incident helped provide first aid to the victim. The victim is still recovering from the attack, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators identified the suspect’s vehicle through surveillance video and alerted neighboring law enforcement agencies on the attempted first-degree murder warrants for the driver, 25-year-old Timothy Chevrette of Massachusetts.

That same day, Arkansas law enforcement arrested Chevrette in Benton, Arkansas after police say he entered a gas station with a knife saying he was there to “kill Jesus.” Chevrette was released from custody several days later.

On Jan. 13, Virginia State Police arrested Chevrette following a traffic stop in Dublin, Virginia.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office say Chevrette is awaiting extradition back to Fayette County to face the attempted first-degree murder charge.

