Silver Advisory issued for missing Carter Co., Mo. man

According to the Carter County Sheriff's Office, 69-year-old Danny Lloyd Jones was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 16 at a home in the 9000 block of Bennett Road in Fremont.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Endangered Silver Advisory was issued for a missing man.

According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, 69-year-old Danny Lloyd Jones was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 16 at a home in the 9000 block of Bennett Road in Fremont.

He is described as 5-feet, 7-inches tall and 180 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. A clothing description was not available.

They say he has been diagnosed with dementia and recently talked about wanting to return to a former home in Dunklin County.

He does not currently have a cell phone on him.

Deputies say he may be driving a green over beige 1994 Jeep Wrangler with Missouri license 6ABD61. He was last seen leaving the home on Bennett Rd.

They say he has a small dog with him.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call 911 or their nearest law enforcement agency. You can also call the Carter County Sheriff’s Office at 573-323-4510.

