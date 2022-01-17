Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A Memphis police lieutenant was shot Monday morning after he was ambushed outside his Olive Branch home, according to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.

The officer was struck once and is expected to be OK. Investigators say it happened on Cotton Row Drive in the Miller Farms subdivision around 6 a.m.

The suspects are still at large.

DCSD says they don’t have any additional details to release at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

