Mother and baby die, man injured in Mount Vernon, Ill. house fire

Firefighters responded to the single-story house fire in the 1200 block of South 24th Street...
Firefighters responded to the single-story house fire in the 1200 block of South 24th Street just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A mother and her young son died in a house fire on Sunday morning, January 16.

The woman was identified as 18-year-old Ashley Cheatham. Her son was a little over one year old.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday afternoon.

The baby’s father was injured in the fire. He was identified as Cody Pauling.

According to Mt. Vernon Fire Chief Kevin Sargent, Cody Pauling was burned on his hands, feet and chest trying to reach the two. He was taken to an area hospital and later transferred to a Springfield, Ill. burn center.

Firefighters responded to the single-story house fire in the 1200 block of South 24th Street just before 6 a.m.

Sargent said the home was fully engulfed when a neighbor spotted it and called the fire department.

He said a natural gas line was breached and was feeding the fire, but he was uncertain of what role the gas line had earlier.

He called the home a total loss.

The fire had also spread to an adjacent home. It had moderate damage.

Sargent said Mt. Vernon police officers were able to get two people out of that home uninjured.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate.

The Jefferson Fire Protection District provided mutual aid on scene, while Kell and Woodlawn firefighters stood by at the Mt. Vernon Fire Department in case of another fire.

