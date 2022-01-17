Heartland Votes
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration in Cape Girardeau

By Noelle Williams
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Folks in the Heartland are keeping a tradition alive with a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration.

Debra Mitchell-Braxton is the executive director of the celebration.

She said this year’s event had some changes due to COVID-19, including the use of masks and a Zoom option.

Participants watched performances and heard from a keynote speaker.

”Hopefully, it motivates them to volunteer service and to know what Dr. King says,” Mitchell-Braxton said. “The most urgent question that he says is, ‘what are you doing for others?’ And, ‘you don’t have to have a degree to serve, you just have to have a desire to serve someone.’”

Mitchell-Braxton said they are also collecting and donating canned goods, toiletries and clothing to area agencies.

