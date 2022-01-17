Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley tests positive for COVID-19

Heartland Votes
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing minor symptoms, a spokesperson said.(CNN, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing very minor symptoms, a spokesperson said Monday.

Milley, who has received the COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot, tested positive on Sunday, Joint Chiefs spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said in a statement. Milley was isolating himself and working remotely from a location where he can perform all his duties, Butler said.

All seven other Joint Chiefs of Staff members except for one tested negative, he said. The identity of that member wasn’t disclosed.

Milley’s most recent contact with President Joe Biden was on Wednesday at the funeral of Gen. Raymond Odierno, who died of cancer in October. Milley, 63, tested negative several days before the contact with Biden and every day after until Sunday, the Joint Chiefs statement said.

Earlier this month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms while quarantining at home. Austin, who said he was fully vaccinated and received a booster in October, tested negative about a week later.

