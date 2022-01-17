Graves County sees spike in COVID-19 cases

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - After a devastating tornado in December, one western Kentucky county is facing another problem.

COVID-19 numbers are rising, and health department officials are fighting to ensure nothing else devastates their county again.

”I have my booster, but I’m still worried about it,” said Glenda Riley, a Mayfield supporter.

Regina Fulcher and Glenda Riley have lived in Mayfield for years. They said they’re nervous the extra help in town following the devastating tornado in December could spread the coronavirus.

“Yeah, it was and I got to where I’d use my sanitizer and wore my mask all the time,” Fulcher said.

“Quite a bit and there’s a lot of people in Mayfield has got it now. And even the ones that have the shots,” Riley said.

Riley Beth Willet, director of the Graves County Health Department, said the county’s COVID-19 case numbers are spiking.

“Our numbers, they’re terrible. They just make me sick,” Willet said. “January 13th we had 447 cases. We broke over 8,000 cases now.”

The health department is handing out masks, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and other items to help fight the virus.

Willet also encouraged social distancing, although she said that may be difficult for folks cleaning up damage.

“We’re trying to encourage them to wear those masks and test if they need to, if they are showing symptoms. Showing them our numbers are increasing,” Willet said.

She said it’s possible the county has more cases than it’s reporting due to people taking at-home COVID-19 tests and not alerting the health department of their positive results.

“We do have some people call in and they’ll ask, ‘I did test positive, why haven’t you all given me a call?’ We find out they tested at home, those get reported to us,” Willet said.

Until COVID-19 numbers creep back down, Fulcher and Riley plan to continue to protect themselves.

“I wear my mask all the time,” Riley said.

“I still am concerned about that,” Fulcher said.

