First Alert Monday

By Brian Alworth
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:01 AM CST
Not exactly a heat wave, but a warming trend kicked in today as clouds began to clear out from west to east, and air temps climbed from the 30s into the 40s. This moderating trend will last another day and a half until a serious shot of arctic air arrives on Wednesday…along with the threat of some slippery winter precip. Tonight and tomorrow should remain dry, with lows tonight in the 25 to 30 range. Tuesday will be a bit warmer but also a bit breezier, with highs in the low 50s but a chilly south wind. Problems arrive from the north on Wednesday.

The arctic front on Wednesday is trending much wetter than previously. This could spell trouble for travel by Wednesday evening. Rain is looking more likely behind the front, but as a shallow layer of arctic air blows in from north to south by late afternoon and evening, there is likely to be a changeover to sleet and snow….and the current timing has this happening right around sunset or the evening commute. This will need to be monitored. Behind this system it will be much colder but dry on Thursday and Friday. Wind chill numbers Thursday morning will likely be near zero.

