First Alert: Cloudy and cool this morning, sunshine returns this afternoon

Parts of the Heartland saw snow this weekend. (Source: Marilyn/cNews)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s cloudy and cool this Monday morning.

Lisa Michaels says temperatures are in the 30s.

Breezy, northwesterly winds will make it feel like the 20s for most of the day.

The good news is clouds will gradually decrease as we make our way into the afternoon, providing us with more sunshine.

Highs will range from the upper 30s near Mount Vernon, Ill. to the low 40s near Union City, Tenn.

Wind chills will make it feel like the 20s and low 30s.

Tonight there will be mostly clear skies with temperatures back in the 20s.

We will see a mini warmup on Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s/low 50s. This will be short lived as a frontal system moves through on Wednesday.

Rain will be the main impact with a transition over to snow during Wednesday night into Thursday morning as very cold arctic air moves in behind this front.

On Thursday and Friday, highs will only be in the 20s. Wind chills will be another impact with sub-zero temps on Thursday morning and near zero on Friday morning.

