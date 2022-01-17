Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau Police investigating business damaged by shooting

A business in downtown Cape Girardeau is damaged after someone fired a gun inside and outside...
A business in downtown Cape Girardeau is damaged after someone fired a gun inside and outside the property.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A business in downtown Cape Girardeau is damaged after someone fired a gun inside and outside the property.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann the shooting happened at 101 Williams Street on Saturday night, Jan. 15, at about 10:45 p.m.

Officers say they found shattered glass from several doors and windows.

They also report finding several pellets near the damaged areas.

Officers searched inside the business but did not find any suspects.

Sergeant Hann says they also looked for security camera footage and witnesses but did not find neither.

The investigation is still on going.

