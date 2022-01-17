Breezy and Cloudy Monday Morning

Good Monday Morning!

Clouds conditions over our areas with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 30s. Breezy northwesterly winds will make it feel like the 20s for most of the day. The good news is clouds will gradually decrease as we make our way into the afternoon providing us with more sunshine. Highs will range from the upper 30s near Mount Vernon, IL to the low 40s near Union City, TN. Wind chills will make it feel like the 20s and low 30s.

Mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures back in the 20s. We will see a mini warm up on Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s/low 50s. This will be short lived as a frontal system moves through on Wednesday. Rain will be the main impact with a transition over to snow during Wednesday night into Thursday morning as very cold arctic air moves in behind this front. Plan on a shock to the system near the end of the week with highs only in the 20s on Thursday and Friday. Wind chills will be another impact with sub-zero temps on Thursday morning and near zero on Friday morning.

-Lisa

