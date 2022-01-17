Arkansas man accused of shooting woman inside her home in Steele, Mo.

STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of shooting a woman inside her home in southeast Missouri.

Carey Graham, 33, of Round Park, Ark., was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

Steele, Mo. police and Pemiscot County deputies responded to a home in Steele, Mo. for a report of a woman shot.

The shooting happened on Robins Drive on Thursday, January 13.

According to a release from the Steele Police Department, the woman was in bed when shots were fired into her home.

Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield said officers arrived at the home and found the woman with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to an area hospital.

Chief Stanfield said Graham was found with a firearm that is believed to be the weapon used in the shooting.

Officer Larry Jarred filed a report with the Pemiscot County Prosecuting Attorney and a warrant was later issued charging him.

