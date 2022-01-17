Heartland Votes
76-year-old woman killed by falling tree identified

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An elderly woman who was killed by a falling tree while driving has been identified.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says it was 76-year-old Mary F Sharp of Memphis.

Sharp was driving alone down Lowrance Road around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday when a tree collapsed onto her car.

She died at the scene.

