76-year-old woman killed by falling tree identified
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An elderly woman who was killed by a falling tree while driving has been identified.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says it was 76-year-old Mary F Sharp of Memphis.
Sharp was driving alone down Lowrance Road around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday when a tree collapsed onto her car.
She died at the scene.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.