Rapid COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Sikeston, Mo.

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Delta Medical Center announced they will hold rapid COVID-19 drive-thru testing location.

The testing site will be located at First Christian Church, next to the hospital on Monday, Jan. 17, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 18 through Friday, Jan. 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to Missouri Delta Medical Center, they are asking patients to enter through the North Main Street entrance, drive to the back of the building and to exit on to Kennedy Drive.

All patients are required to wear a mask and to have their photo ID and insurance card ready. Appointments are not required.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian.

Missouri Delta Medical Center says all patients should stay in their vehicles while staff members bring them registration paperwork to conduct the test.

Missouri Delta team members will contact patients with their results by the end of the day.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.