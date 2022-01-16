MoDOT prepares for expected snow overnight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Winter weather advisories have been issued for our southern counties on Saturday night, January 15.

We issued a First Alert Action Day due to the possibility of slick conditions.

“There may be some slick spots here and there that we’re going to be watching for,” said Mark Croarkin, engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Folks traveling on roadways like MO-74 is a normal sight over the weekend However, Croarkin said the possible snow overnight could make roads dangerous.

“Especially on those elevated surfaces like bridges over rivers gets cool a lot quicker than it does on roadways. So, it’s always good to just take your time and pay attention,” Croarkin said.

He said they have plows ready for clear major roadways, and to prevent what’s on the ground from freezing.

Although no major snow has yet to hit the Heartland, he’s monitoring snowfall in surrounding cities like St. Louis and Kansas City, just in case.

“Watching the forecast and making sure we have staff ready was one of the bigger things because clipper systems are really hard to predict, and the time things move,” Croarkin said.

Some drivers said they hope to not to wake up to the sight of snow.

“No, definitely would like warmer weather,” Bryce Massey, one driver, said.

“I find it kind of difficult because I have to work, and sometimes I have to stay home from school,” Bresia Long, another driver, said.

If you do plan to drive, Croarkin suggested pushing your trip back.

“If you are going out in the snow, you should always be prepared. I tell people to think ahead. Don’t go out if you don’t have to, if there is snow,” Croarkin said.

Make sure to also check the MoDOT Travel Map before you leave.

