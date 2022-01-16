Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri Veterans Commission warns of phone scam involving impersonator

(Isabelle Hanson/KFVS)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Veterans Commission says a person is impersonating an officer and calling veterans who left a message with the MVC headquarters.

For that reason, MVC has temporarily turned off the voicemail service.

MVC has shut off service for its 573-751-3779 number, but no other other numbers connected to their offices have been affected.

If you receive this call, do not give out any personal information. You can notify the MVC by emailing them at movets@mvc.dps.mo.gov.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter weather advisory is in effect for our southern counties until 9 p.m.
First Alert: Winter weather advisories issued for overnight
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead
Found this picture in abandoned home in Kodak.
Who is Amanda? | Girl in picture found in abandoned home identified
Eight people died when the candle factory collapsed during a tornado on December 10.
Mayfield Consumer Products to lay off 501 employees
Satellite imagery captures the eruption of an underwater volcano near the Pacific nation of...
Tsunami threat recedes from huge Pacific volcanic eruption

Latest News

KYTC District 1 crews treated icy bridges and overpasses overnight in western Kentucky.
Ky. Transportation Dist. 1 treats bridges, overpasses overnight
The Missouri Dept. of Transportation prepared for possible snow overnight on Saturday.
MoDOT prepares for possible snow overnight
The Franklin Co. courthouse will be dedicated on April 12.
Dedication ceremony set for Franklin Co. courthouse
The Heartland could see more snow overnight. Officials with MoDOT said they are doing what they...
MoDOT prepares for expected snow overnight