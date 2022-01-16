Heartland Votes
Ky. Transportation Dist. 1 treats bridges, overpasses overnight

KYTC District 1 crews treated icy bridges and overpasses overnight in western Kentucky.
KYTC District 1 crews treated icy bridges and overpasses overnight in western Kentucky.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 Snow and Ice Team has been carefully monitoring a winter weather system.

Overnight, highway crews were out in Graves, Carlisle, Marshall, Calloway and Hickman Counties treating bridges, overpasses and other areas as a light glaze of ice and light snow rolled through those counties.

The crews responded to reports of slick spots from law enforcement agencies, then patrolled for several hours until the freezing precipitation trailed off.

As of 7 a.m. on Sunday, crews are still on the road in Marshall County and Calloway County.

According to KYTC, radar indicates some snow still remaining over Calloway County and Trigg County as the winter system moves across north-central Tennessee and is then expected to drop a winter mix across the rest of Kentucky before moving on to the east and north.

Due to warming temperatures, they’re not expecting any other slick spots in western Kentucky during the day.

They say if you plan to travel to neighboring states or eastward across Kentucky, you should be prepared for potential travel issues from higher snow accumulation.

