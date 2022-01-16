Heartland Votes
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Dry but chilly.....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lingering snow this morning in parts of Ky and Tn should push off to the east pretty quickly, leaving behind a dry but breezy and chilly day.  Afternoon highs look to be in the upper 30s to low 40s, but with north winds 10-20 mph giving us a wind chill despite the mostly sunny skies.  A weak system will clip the area tonight into Monday with some clouds and maybe a flurry, but nothing significant expected.  Monday morning lows will be seasonably cold in the mid 20s to low 20s…with highs Monday in the 40s.

We’ll start the work week with dry and cool weather with a brief moderating trend, but another upper system will blow in some colder arctic air once again starting Wednesday.   Models continue to advertise some light rain or rain to snow on Wednesday, followed by  a shot of arctic air from Wednesday night through about Friday.  Highs on Thursday and Friday look to stay at or below freezing over most of the area….with a mix of clouds and sun.   A moderating trend will kick in by the weekend, but the pattern for the next week or so remains cooler than average.

