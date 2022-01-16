First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Our ‘near miss’ storm is pushing east this evening and causing all sorts of headaches from Dixie into the Northeast. Here in our region we’ve got a clear and chilly but quiet evening. Looking northwest, though, there’s a little clipper system that will drop quickly through the region overnight with clouds and maybe even some light snow. As with most of these systems, the best chance of precip will be to the northeast closer to Evansville, Indiana. But a few light snow patches certainly look possible overnight and could bring a dusting to SE Illinois, especially along I-64. Probably just trace amounts elsewhere. Looks like it will still be mainly cloudy Monday morning, but clouds look to gradually move out from west to east by afternoon.

The week ahead starts out cool, but ends up cold. Another shot of arctic air will blow in behind a cold front by late Wednesday…and the second half of the week will be quite cold. The front itself looks pretty week but may bring a little light rain and snow on Wednesday. Highs on Thursday and Friday will likely stay below freezing over most of the area, with lows mainly in the teens. Wind chills Thursday will be pretty tough. Next weekend is looking cool but mainly dry.

